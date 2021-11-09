The former Sky Sports pundit doesn’t envisage the Light Blues boss leaving Ibrox any time soon

Charlie Nicholas has laughed off Chris Sutton’s comments that manager Steven Gerrard would quit Rangers now for relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

According to reports, the Midlands club, who sit in 16th place in the English Premier League, are set to launch a formal approach for their number one target this week.

That person is believed to be Gerrard who has reportedly impressed Villa’s owners Wed Edens an Naseef Sawiris along with chief executive Christian Purslow for the job he has done at Ibrox.

The Light Blues boss has boosted the club’s European credentials in recent years and ended Celtic’s nine-year stranglehold of the Scottish Premiership title during a sensational unbeaten campaign last term.

Nicholas believes Gerrard is in no rush to leave Glasgow and reckons switching to the Midlands club would be a “kamikaze” move, considering their current position in the table.

Writing in his Daily Express column, Nicholas said: “I can’t see Steven Gerrard being the villain of the piece by quitting Rangers for Aston Villa.

“Yes, the Midlands side are in the market for a new manager, but I can’t see that being a big enough job to entice the Rangers manager back south.

“I don’t think there is any merit in Gerrard even contemplating Villa. It has taken him time to adjust to management.

“He has had the patience from the Rangers fans and media and because of that he has managed to build things up at Ibrox.

“I have read the likes of Chris Sutton saying that Gerrard would walk out on Rangers for Aston Villa – who are in a relegation battle. Is her serious?

“So Gerrard is going to swap winning the title with Rangers for a club that he is going to need to build up again, like he did when he first got to Ibrox?

“He would need to build that Villa squad up mentally as much as physically. It would be a kamikaze move for Gerrard to even think about it.

“People will argue it is a Premier League club. I don’t think Gerrard is in a rush to get to the Premier League. Why does he need to be?

“I don’t think he would go unless it was a club that suited him. one that was on the rise, where he wouldn’t need to start from scratch and do all the groundwork like he has had to do up here.