The veteran shot-stopper has made a number of high-profile blunders this season and the Light Blues are now tracking a potential replacement...

Former Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas reckons Rangers must drop Allan McGregor immediately if they want to retain their Scottish Premiership title.

McGregor was at fault for a least one of the visitors second half goals as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s men let a two-goal lead slip through their fingers.

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The Dutchman also has Jon McLaughlin, who recently signed a two-year contract extension, and academy graduate Robby McCrorie at his disposal and former Celtic striker Nicholas is adamant both shot-stoppers are capable of filling for McGregor between the sticks.

He also believes McGregor should have called time on his career last season on a high note after helping the club win their 55th title.

Writing in his Daily Express column, Nicholas said: “If Rangers want to finish the season as No.1 in the Premiership then Allan McGregor needs to be taken out of the firing line.

“The veteran keeper is now looking really vulnerable and even some of his own fans have started to question him.

“Giovanni van Bronckhorst now has a big call to make and it could be a dangerous one if he doesn’t make the right one.

“We are getting to the stage in the season now that if McGregor makes a mistake then Rangers could be dead in the water.

“If I was van Bronckhorst then I would be playing McLaughlin or even McCrorie. The big moments now look to have passed McGregor by this season.

Jon McLaughlin (left) believes Allan McGregor (right) could continue playing for Rangers beyond the end of this season. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“If Rangers don’t win the title then the goalkeeping issue will come under scrutiny along with their defence.

“I know Rangers don’t score as many goals when Alfredo Morelos isn’t there but at the other end they have been losing a lot of daft goals.

“There has been a lot of mistakes coming from McGregor as well. The end comes to everyone and it came for him last season.

“I said a few weeks ago that you can stay too long. He should have hung his gloves up at the end of last season.”

As a result of the former Scotland international’s high-profile blunders this term, Rangers and are reportedly tracking Schalke goalkeeper Martin Fraisl, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

Reports in Germany claim a deal has already been agreed for the 28-year-old shot-stopper to move to the Premiership champions on a free transfer this summer.

Martin Fraisl of FC Schalke 04. (Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)

However, GlasgowWorld understands the Ibrox club have not yet made an approach for the Austrian who has made 17 appearances and kept six clean sheets in the Bundesliga 2. this season.