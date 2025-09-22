The Rangers boss has been coming under heavy fire in the last week but some of that pressure has been relieved for now.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic hero Chris Sutton has turned a shock defender for Russell Martin - after his out the box Rangers thinking came with upside.

The ex-Scotland international watched angry fans launch multiple protests against him continuing as head coach at Ibrox before and during Saturday’s clash with Hibs. Rangers had won three games from 12 heading into the match but some pressure has lifted for now with a 2-0 success in a Premier Sports Cup quarter-final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nico Raskin’s header and a Bojan Miovski tap-in before half-time sends the Light Blues into a tasty last four tie at Hampden versus Celtic. There haven’t been many allies for Martin to call upon in the early days of his Rangers reign but one has now emerged in the form of ex-Celtic striker Sutton.

Chris Sutton defends Russell Martin

On his 606 show with pundit Robbie Savage, the pair hold a section called SAS, which recalls the most sensational, amusing and shocking moments of the last week. It’s Rangers and their gaffer who fall into the first category after Martin opted to take his side for team bonding at Loch Lomond last Monday following defeat to Hearts. It was a decision that raised eyebrows but it’s the former defender who’s left laughing last.

The ex-Celtic man said: “Tell you what’s been sensational, Rob, Russell Martin's team bonding. Last Monday, he was ridiculed by virtually everybody in Scotland when he took his team up Conic Hill, Rob, and then they went for a bit of cold water therapy in Loch Lomond.

“The team bonding worked. Russell Martin's Rangers, they beat Hibs at the weekend to get into the League Cup semi-final. Sensational, Russell Martin. What a great idea, team bonding! Rob, are you up for that? He's turned it around. Russell's turned it around. Sensational, Russell!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell Martin on Rangers win versus Hibs

Now a Europa League clash with Genk awaits Rangers before facing Livingston in the Premiership in the weekend ahead. Martin said of the win against Hibs: “I really enjoyed the performance, the guys really stuck to the work we did during the week, they played with a level of courage and intensity, and it was fantastic.

“We could've probably scored a couple more goals and there's lots for us to work on and improve on, but I think under the circumstances I am really proud of the team and the staff, everyone stuck together this week. It has been a really good week for us, in that sense and then the guys went and carried it out on the pitch, so I am really grateful.

“We moved the ball quickly, there's loads to work on, but they were really together, the guys wanted to take the ball under pressure. We created some really good moments as I said we could've maybe scored a couple more goals, but we have to grow from this and use this as a platform to build on. We have got another opportunity on Thursday to put on a performance we like and wins us the game and there was so much good stuff but also so much to improve, and I think that is the exciting bit as a coach.”