Player sold by Celtic now earning 'huge' money with new team, reporter says

Celtic cut ties with the player in the last transfer window after accepting an offer

Celtic are top of the Scottish Premiership table after their first five fixtures. They are unbeaten in the league so far under Brendan Rodgers this season. The Glasgow giants have 13 points on the board.

The Hoops stormed to the title once again in the last campaign ahead of rivals Rangers. They are aiming to do the same again this time around. They have the chance to bring in some more new faces when the January transfer window opens for business.

Adam Idah’s wage after Celtic transfer exit

Celtic sold Adam Idah to Swansea City on 1st September. The Swans forked out £6million to land the striker on deadline day. He penned a five-year deal with the Welsh side until 2030.

According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, Alan Sheehan’s side are paying him ‘huge’ money. They are apparently forking out close to £40,000 a week for his services. The Republic of Ireland international, who has 34 caps to his name, has played twice for his new team in the Championship but hasn’t scored yet.

Idah, 24, started his career at College Corinthians before moving over to England as a youngster in 2017 when Norwich City came calling. He rose up through the youth ranks of the Canaries and was a regular for them at various different levels. The Cork-born man then broke into thier first-team and found the net on 17 occasions in 116 games.

Celtic landed him on an initial loan deal in 2023 but his switch to Scotland was later made permanent. He gave Rodgers more competition and depth at the top end of the pitch. The attacker fired 29 goals in 76 matches for the Hoops before he was given the green light to head out the exit door.

What now for Adam Idah after Celtic exit?

Idah will be looking to hit the ground running at Swansea. They were beaten 1-0 away at Birmingham City over the weekend, with Lyndon Dykes scoring a last-gasp winner for their opponents. Sheehan was appointed as their full-time boss earlier this year after a caretaker stint in charge.

They are back in action on Saturday with a home clash against Millwall as they look to return to winning ways. Idah has said he wants to get promoted to the Premier League with the Swans. He has said: "I spoke to Darren [O'Dea, Swansea's assistant head coach] who was at Celtic and the manager, and that's the big aim - to get back to the Premier League. It's always something I said I wanted to do, to go back there because it's the best league in the world. Coming to a club like Swansea is a great step for me to do it."

He added: “I said to the boys, it's a similar feeling to when we got promoted with Norwich. I think there's real belief in the changing room, amongst the staff and everyone around it that we can do something special this season, so it's about going and doing the business now."