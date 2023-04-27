Chris Sutton has slaughtered Rangers and their manager for “losing in the Michael Beale league” as well as in the Scottish Premiership this season - insisting they have no chance of catching Ange Postecoglou’s Treble-chasing Celtic side.

The Hoops icon, who has instigated several feuds with the Ibrox boss this season, took aim at Beale once again for having too much to say about his opposite number and has heaped the pressure on the Light Blues ahead of Sunday’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rangers MUST win to salvage some pride in what has been a season to forget after a humiliating Champions League group stage campaign, losing out to their bitter rivals in the Viaplay Cup final while also being 13 points behind the title race.

Chris Sutton believes the semi-final is an "enormous" game for Rangers and manger Michael Beale. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Sutton has enjoyed witnessing their struggles this term and he believes that Beale has dropped below his own standards as he put the Londoner’s achievements under the microscope.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beale stated at his official unveiling as Gers boss that he was focused on rediscovering their identity on the pitch rather than launching a definitive call to catch Celtic and Sutton believes he has also failed to pass that test.

“Do I think the Aberdeen result will have a bearing on the semi-final? Absolutely not,” Sutton said on the Daily Record Celtic podcast. “There was only the tiniest chance of Rangers winning the league after Celtic’s slip up, but it was an opportunity gone. They will have wanted to go into the game with real momentum.

“I still think they have issues, especially if Goldson and Kent aren’t fit. It’s enormous for Rangers. They are the team under major pressure in this game. It’s a must win for Beale. If they don’t there will inevitably be pressure on the start of next season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This year, you’ve had the Scottish league and you’ve had the Michael Beale league. He’s losing in both and now he has this enormous game on Sunday. Beale has had a lot to say about Ange Postecoglou, he’s had a lot to say about a lot of things, and that’s okay. But the important thing is backing it up on the pitch.

“Domestically they have improved and made Aberdeen will give them a kick up the backside. I’d make Celtic slight favourites but the pressure is all on Rangers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sutton continued: “Domestically, Michael Beale, bar Celtic, has performed well. But if he loses the semi-final there will be Rangers fans questioning his appointment – that’s just the nature of Glasgow. You have to finish on top, second is last, and this is the big problem for him.

“He’s talked up, and a lot of the players do this at Rangers, they talk themselves up going into the Celtic game. It’s not a bigger game for Rangers but it’s a game that will put them under major pressure if Rangers don’t win it.