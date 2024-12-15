Rangers penalty drama has spilled over into the post-match aftermath after defeat to Celtic.

Bobby Madden has been left stunned that Liam Scales didn’t concede a penalty during a dramatic Celtic vs Rangers clash.

The Premier Sports Cup final for season 24/25 had all the thrills and spills you could ask for and in the end it was the Hoops who emerged victorious. After a 3-3 draw following extra-time, Celtic won 5-4 after spot-kicks to move them onto 119 major trophies, past their rivals on 118.

A moment in the second half has been picked up by former referee Madden, and Ibrox boss Philippe Clement addressed the issue in his post-match press conference. The Czech international pounced on an error by the defender and was dragged back, earning a booking by John Beaton. Madden can’t believe it wasn’t given.

He said on Instagram: “This is 100% a penalty kick. It doesn’t matter when the holding started, when it ended or what direction the players are moving.

“This is clear evidence of holding within the penalty area and I’m amazed this hasn’t been identified by VAR. Referee team had been excellent until that point. Difficult live, but that’s why VAR is there.”

Clement said: “My phone is overloaded with the penalty situation with Cerny. I am getting messages now and that is a decisive moment in the game. He cannot see that moment.

“He didn’t get the communication from VAR to go to the screen which for me is a really weird situation. I didn’t see it at the time. My phone is full of messages from everybody.”