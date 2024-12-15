Rangers manager Philippe Clement | Getty Images

A lack of VAR intervention has left the Rangers boss angry vs Celtic.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers manager Philippe Clement has been left raging over a penalty incident during Sunday’s Premier Sports Cup final vs Celtic.

The Belgian’s side lost 5-4 on penalties after a cup classic, a 3-3 draw following extra-time. Clement was fuming after referee John Beaton wasn’t called to the monitor by VAR after a foul by Liam Scales against Vaclav Cerny on the borderline of the penalty box. He was booked but Beaton didn’t get a second look at the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He now claims his mobile is red-hot as he is left baffled as to why there was no double checking. Clement said: “My phone is overloaded with the penalty situation with Cerny. I am getting messages now and that is a decisive moment in the game. He cannot see that moment.

“He didn’t get the communication from VAR to go to the screen which for me is a really weird situation. I didn’t see it at the time. My phone is full of messages from everybody.

“I am focused on my team and those are things I can’t control. I know all of you like to dig deep into things. Maybe it’s a very important moment to dig into, about why there is no communication in a big moment like that and a big decision like that.”

Clement added: “I would not like to be here to speak about the penalty. I would like to speak about the team and what they did. Two days less recovery and showing the level physical level they did, the team spirit, mentality, playing some good football.

“I think it was a really good game for Scottish football and that everybody can only be happy about that. But of course we wanted to win the trophy.”