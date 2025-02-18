Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Celtic manager is being saved by the same thing keeping Clement at Rangers, according to an ex-Tottenham man.

A former Tottenham player says Philippe Clement is being saved at Rangers by the same thing keeping Ange Postecoglou in a Premier League post.

Beating Hearts 3-1 in the Premiership at the weekend has alleviated some of the pressure around the Belgian, but the heat is still well and truly on. Losing 1-0 to Queen’s Park in the Scottish Cup has eradicated chances of domestic silverware, having lost in the Premier Sports Cup final and trailing Celtic by 13 points in the league.

There is one final hope left for this season and it’s in the Europa League, where Rangers finished in the top eight of the league phase, booking passage to the last 16. Tottenham join them in that frontier with former Celtic boss Postecoglou also under fire with Spurs in the bottom half of the Premier League, amid a series of injuries.

Paul Robinson was once between the sticks for Spurs and the ex-goalkeeper has been watching on at the situation with Rangers too. He sees parallels in both predicaments, as he believes it’s the Europa League keeping both the Rangers boss and Celtic favourite in post. That said, he can’t see Clement being in his current role for much longer.

The former Spurs star told Football Insider: “I’m not so sure they can afford to sack him. We talk about this all the time, don’t we? We talk about Rangers’ financial situation and where the club’s at.

“You look at the transfer market in January, and it tells you a lot about the club. Patrick Stewart’s been brought in, but he didn’t really give the manager a glowing endorsement of his future. I’m not so sure if Philippe Clement goes, where do you go from there? Is he the man to take Rangers forward?

“I don’t think he is. I really don’t think he is. I think they need somebody who relates to the fans. The bond between the fans and the club is broken. Between the club ownership, the hierarchy, the team, and the manager, I think that’s been broken for a long time now.

“And I think there’s such a big segment of Rangers supporters that are anti-Philippe Clement at the moment. I don’t think they lose anything by getting rid of the manager. The league is done. They’re not going to catch Celtic. The Europa League is a huge target. And I think in the same way as Tottenham, the Europa League is one thing that’s kept Philippe Clement in his job.

“I saw them at Manchester United, and I thought they were absolutely outstanding. Clement’s not going to be the manager of Rangers between, the next six to twelve months, at some point he will go.

“Right now there is nothing else to play for apart from the Europa League. Bring in somebody that brings the supporters back to Ibrox, that understands the club, that brings back a feel good and gives the club an opportunity to progress in Europe“.