The former Rangers star remains without a club after leaving Fenerbahce in October - but is wanted by two La Liga sides

Ryan Kent has endured a bumpy ride since leaving Rangers back in 2023 - with the former Ibrox wide man still looking to end his four-month exile from football.

The ex-Liverpool academy graduate remains a free agent after a January move back to England with Blackburn Rovers fell through, but he’s now reportedly being eyed up elsewhere in Europe as he looks to reignite his career after terminating his big-money contract with Fenerbahce in October.

Kent spent five years in Glasgow before making the eye-catching switch to Turkey, but he made just eight league appearances without scoring or assisting any goals for the Istanbul-based side. After failing to feature as part of Jose Mourinho’s long-term plans, it was eventually agreed that the 28-year-old would head through the exit door of the Super Lig club only 16 months into his four-year deal.

The former Scottish Premiership title winner and Europa League finalist is still hunting for a new employer, despite being strongly linked with a Championship reunion with Todd Cantwell at Ewood Park last month. There was also speculation that a move to the Saudi Pro League was on the cards, , while an offer was said to be on the table from Iranian outfit Persepolis.

A deal failed to materialise and now fresh reports have suggested that two La Liga clubs are interested in dragging Kent out of the footballing wilderness. According to Fotomac, the player has made it “clear” to his agent that he wants to stay on the continent and Spanish outlet Fichajes claim that Kent would finally be granted his wish.

Real Sociedad and Villarreal are understood to be “competing” to bring the forward in on a short-term deal. The latter are currently sat fifth in the table and are fighting for Champions League qualification, while Real Sociedad occupy mid-table after enduring a more challenging campaign to date.

Both clubs are said to be looking for “an opportunity to strengthen their attacks” outside of the transfer window with Kent viewed as a “low-cost signing with significant potential”. It also stated he has “aspirations in the Spanish league”.

Kent was one of Rangers’ title-winning heroes in season 2020/21 under Steven Gerrard, scoring ten goals and contributing nine assists to help the Govan giants ease to a 55th league triumph.