A roundup of the latest news and transfer rumours for Celtic and Rangers today.

Celtic and Rangers got the month underway with contrasting Scottish Premiership results. While the Hoops enjoyed a 5-2 win over St Mirren, the Light Blues suffered another disappointing defeat as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Motherwell.

Both Glasgow sides are looking ahead to the opportunities the summer transfer window will present for them. There have been plenty of buying and selling rumours circling the clubs in recent weeks, so we’ve rounded up some of the latest rumours and headlines to digest as we approach this weekend’s batch of fixtures.

Club to pitch offer to Rangers for midfielder

Greek outfit Aris Thessaloniki are looking to sign Rangers midfielder Jose Cifuentes on a permanent deal this summer, but they are hoping to convince the Light Blues to cut their asking price so they can strike a lower transfer fee.

Cifuentes joined the Super League side on loan last summer and has been a consistent starter since the new year rolled in. Aris are now looking sign the Ecuadorian international full-time but they are looking to downsize the original asking fee of £3 million in order to make the move happen.

According to The Herald, reports have suggested Aris are keen on making Cifuentes a permanent signing at the club and have ‘entered into negotiations’ with Rangers about them dropping their price to a more manageable fee for them.

The 25-year-old had reportedly looked likely to leave Aris to make an early return to Rangers, following a series on unimpressive performances. He was also fined for being late to training in December but since January 11th, he has started every single league match for the Greek outfit as they battle for a European spot. The ball now seems to be in Rangers’ court and whether they are willing to to reduce their asking price to get a deal over the line.

Key Celtic star makes contract admission

Nicolas Kuhn is turning a lot of heads as we approach the summer transfer window. Thanks to his scorching form across the board, and with the Hoops striding towards another Scottish Premiership title, clubs in the English Premier League are keeping a close eye on the impressive winger.

It’s far from news that Celtic are a hot bed for attractive talents, and over the years Premier League clubs have cherry-picked some of their best players. Last summer, Matt O’Riley was snapped up by Brighton and Hove Albion in a £25 million swoop. So, unsurprisingly, the Hoops are once again in the limelight as Kuhn continues to attract attention.

However, Kuhn has delivered a potential boost for Celtic fans by addressing his current contract and how much he is enjoying his football right now.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, the winger said: “When I signed here, I said the challenge was to win everything. And so far, it has been really great to be here, I’ve really liked it. Hopefully, there will be some more trophies to come this season. And my contract here runs until 2029, so I’m very much looking forward to what is ahead.”