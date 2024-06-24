Connor Barron is pictured as the Rangers squad returns to training at the Rangers Training Centre | SNS Group

Exit-linked duo James Tavernier and Connor Goldson were also pictured checking in at the Rangers Training Centre this morning.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement and a number of first-team stars have reported back for pre-season training on Monday morning - with latest summer recruit Connor Barron checking in to the club’s Auchenhowie base for the first time.

The former Aberdeen midfielder - who joined the Ibrox side on a free transfer last week albeit there will be a wait to discover what compensation fee will be owed to the Premiership rivals - was spotted arriving at the Gers’ Training Centre as he prepared to meet his new teammates ahead of the forthcoming 2024/25 campaign.

Pictures of several members of the Light Blues squad and coaching staff arriving back in Glasgow have emerged, with Saudi Arabia-linked duo James Tavernier and Connor Goldson also in attendance. Others photographed pulling up in their cars outside the gates this morning included goalkeeper Jack Butland, fit-again striker Danilo, and attacking midfielder Todd Cantwell.

Manager Clement was snapped alongside his assistant Stephan van der Heyden making their way into the training ground, while coach Alex Rae - linked with the Sunderland managerial vacancy earlier this summer - also checked in as they start to put the players through their paces.

New signings Clinton Nsiala and Jefte are yet to arrive in Scotland but will hope to hit the ground running as preparations for the new campaign begin to ramp up. Barron, however, has wasted no time integrating himself into the squad as he joined the likes of Leon Balogun, Ben Davies, Cyriel Dessers and Ridvan Yilmaz in reporting for duty.

Rangers are expected to announce more new arrivals in the coming weeks with highly-rated Moroccan striker Hamza Igamane strongly rumoured to be the next man through the door. Bayern Munich winger Yusuf Kabadayi could also become another acquisition, while a big-money move for Rapid Bucharest frontman Albion Rrahmani is also being worked on in the background.

