Rangers have a handful of players out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 campaign as first-team boss Philippe Clement and director of recruitment Nils Koppen prepare for a busy summer.

The pair have a lot of work to do as the Light Blues look to finish the season with a flourish, with a domestic treble still a faint possibility. Reigning champions Celtic will have other ideas, though, heading into the final five post-split fixtures.

There will be a further two Old Firm derbies in the coming weeks after both Glasgow giants defeated Aberdeen and Hearts respectively to book their spot in next month’s Scottish Cup Final back at Hampden Park.

Clement and Koppen will weigh up whether to trigger Rangers option to buy Colombian winger Oscar Cortes on a permanent basis from French Ligue 1 outfit RC Lens this summer, while January arrival Mohamed Diomande will become a permanent addition on a long-term deal.

Seven players are nearing the end of their current contracts, while decisions will also be made on the future of both Wolves loanee Fabio Silva and Abdallah Sima of Brighton.

With a number of players in the final months of their existing deals at Ibrox, GlasgowWorld looks at where each player within the Gers squad will see their current contracts come to a close.

1 . Fabio Silva - Winger/Striker June 2024 (on loan from Wolves) Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group

2 . Tom Lawrence - Central/Attacking midfielder May 2025

3 . Cyriel Dessers - Striker May 2027

4 . Todd Cantwell - Attacking midfielder Unknown - 'Long-term deal'