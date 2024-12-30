Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A pundit has been left stunned that Rangers didn’t have a third goal against them at Motherwell.

Rangers have been told they were fortunate not to concede a costly third goal away at Motherwell on Sunday.

Philippe Clement’s side narrowly avoided anarchy on Sunday but the anger is still rife after a 2-2 draw. Motherwell were ahead 2-0 at the break after a calamitous first half from Rangers but Hamza Igamane pulled it back to 2-2 in the second half with a double.

With the game at 2-1 to Motherwell though, a Jack Butland own goal was ruled out after Motherwell’s Tony Watt was ruled to have fouled the keeper. Pundit Marvin Barley couldn’t believe that was the verdict of referee Kevin Clancy, with VAR not stepping in.

He tweeted: “What the hell have I just seen! Butland might get lucky with him being offside there but WOW. That there was something I would do in between the sticks!”

James McFadden was also left sceptical over a foul being awarded. The Scotland hero isn’t so sure on whether or not there was enough in the challenge against Butland to merit a free-kick going to Rangers and reckons the Light Blues may have gotten away with one.

He said on Sky Sports: “As you can see Jack Butland pushes him out. Tony Watt, for me, is entitled to go and challenge for the ball.

"I don’t think he does an awful lot to make Jack Butland punch it into the net. I think that is extremely, extremely fortunate. He makes a mess of it and punches it into his own net.”