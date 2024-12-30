The midfielder left Rangers in 2023 | (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

The former Rangers man only left Leeds United months ago but could return to the UK promptly.

A Rangers title winner is reportedly the subject of interest from two Premier League clubs.

Glen Kamara only left Leeds United in the summer transfer window but already talk of a return to the UK after half-a-season at Rennes in Ligue 1 is rife. TBR claim that struggling Southampton and Ipswich Town are clubs that are keen to take the star who helped Rangers win Premiership title 55 to the Premier League.

He could end up back in the Championship if both are relegated, but he has experience at that level having featured in the second tier for Leeds United. He spent a year at Elland Road after leaving Ibrox and now could have another go at English football.

The former Rangers star told GiveMeSport in November with a nod to Ibrox: "I was attracted by the club’s ambition to be in Europe. I played a lot of European football at Rangers and getting back to that level would be amazing. And I think that’s where this club wants to be.

"If we don’t make Europe this season we’ll be disappointed. It wouldn’t be good for us, especially with the squad we have. We have spent a lot of money this season. The goal is definitely to get into Europe. All the boys know it.

"We have a really good squad. The staff are doing everything to help us and we can have a strong season. I have only played in a few Ligue 1 games, but it’s fast-paced and a high standard. I think people underestimate Ligue 1. It’s quite technical and a tough league. There’s a lot of big players and clubs.

"I feel settled now. I didn’t know anyone before I joined. I had played against Jordan James a few times, but I basically came in fresh-faced. I'm learning French, and I understand more than I can speak! This is the first time I've played outside the UK, so that's a challenge in itself. Hopefully, moving to Rennes and playing in Ligue 1 can enhance my game and make me a better player.”