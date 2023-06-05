Register
Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland ‘completes’ Rangers medical as Englishman agrees terms ahead of Ibrox move

The vastly-experienced shot-stopper is expected to compete for the No.1 jersey with Robby McCrorie next season.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:59 BST

Goalkeeper Jack Butland has completed a medical with Rangers ahead of becoming the Ibrox club’s third summer signing.

The 30-year-old experienced shot-stopper has already agreed terms with Michael Beale’s side after English Premier League outfit Crystal Palace decided against triggering the one-year extension option in his contract.

Butland is expected to become a free agent in the coming days, with the Light Blues expected to announce his arrival imminently as he prepares to follow Kieran Dowell and Dujon Sterling through the doors in Govan and compete for the No.1 shirt with Robby McCrorie.

Butland only joined Man Utd in January but is likely to leave the club before even making his senior debut.Butland only joined Man Utd in January but is likely to leave the club before even making his senior debut.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano confirmed the former England international, who spent last season on loan at Manchester United, has undergone medical tests ahead of finalising the move. He tweeted: “Jack Butland has completed medical tests as new Rangers player today - done deal, contract agreed. Butland joins as free agent from #CPFC after Man United loan.”

Rangers have been long-time admirers of Butland over the past 12 months after initially considering a swoop for him last summer, but veteran Allan McGregor’s decision to pen a one-year contract extension cooled their interest.

Now a deal has been resurrected for well-established English keeper who spent last term as understudy to David de Gea at Old Trafford, with 41-year-old McGregor expected to hang up his gloves for good after departing the club following the expiry of his contract.

Jon McLaughlin, who was used heavily during the start of the season by previous manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst before falling down the pecking order after a number of high-profile blunders, remains under contract for another 12 months. However, it remains unclear whether he will be content with a lack of game time next season.

