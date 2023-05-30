Celtic ended their Scottish Premiership campaign with a thumping 5-0 win over Aberdeen on Saturday, while Rangers recored a 3-0 victory over St Mirren in Paisley.

As the season draws to a close this week following the conclusion of Scottish Cup final, transfer news stories continue to make the headlines. Here is the latest on both Glasgow clubs on Tuesday, May 30:

Celtic ‘consider’ bid for 20-goal NK Maribor striker

The Scottish champions are reportedly exploring a possible bid for highly-rated NK Maribor frontman Žan Vipotnik - but face stiff competition for his signature.

The 21-year-old Slovenian international has scored 20 goals in 33 league games this season, helping the club secure a place in the Europa Conference League in the process courtesy of their third-placed finish.

Ange Postecoglou is believed to be eager to add to his striking options, with Kyogo Furuhashi and Oh Hyeon-gyu the Hoops only two recognised No.9s, following Giorgos Giakoumakis’ departure in January.

According to Football Scotland, Vipotnik is on a list of potential targets and Celtic’s interest is claimed to have been ‘registered’ with the player’s agent Sasa Zupan but it is still at a ‘very early stage’. The report states no official bid has been submitted as of yet but he would cost a fee of around £3.5million.

Viptonik is under contract until 2026 and his impressive form in the Slovenian top-flight has caught the eye of a number of European clubs, including Croatian giants Dinamo Zagreb. He marked his international debut by netting the winning goal against Kazakhstan in March, becoming the country’s second youngest ever goal scorer.

Rangers receive Jack Butland transfer ‘boost’

Rangers are likely to be significant boost in their effort to sign experienced English goalkeeper Jack Butland this summer.

It comes after Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag confirmed he wants to bring in a shot-stopper to provide serious competition for first-choice David de Gea next season. The feeling among the Red Devils fanbase is that United still need to improve in that areaof the pitch, largely due to the Spaniard’s ability with his feet.

Butland, who moved to Old Trafford on a season-long loan from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, is due to leave Selhurst Park when his contract expires next month. United were keen on offering him a permanent deal, but it is believed the lure of regular first-team football at Rangers appears to have swayed his decision.

Should he decide to move north of the border, the 31-year-old would compete for the No.1 spot with Robby McCrorie.