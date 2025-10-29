The Rangers manager has reacted after the win over Hibs in the Premiership.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Rohl has played it cryptic over his plans for Celtic as Rangers head into the Premier Sports Cup semi final with a 1-0 win over Hibs.

A Danilo goal early in the first half was all that was needed to earn three key points for the Light Blues, who move into third spot in the Premiership. Jack Butland needed to make a penalty save late on from Jamie McGrath to stop Hibs snatching a draw but overall it was a night of more improvement under their new head coach for Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They now head into a crucial last four tie with Celtic - who are now under the interim management of Martin O’Neill and Shaun Maloney - for a chance to play either Motherwell or St Mirren in the final. Rohl has addressed the fixture at the end of the match in Leith, and while it hasn’t entered his thinking, he’ll be looking in depth at what O’Neill and co have changed. Celtic won 4-0 against Falkirk in their tune up game.

Rangers vs Celtic verdict from Danny Rohl

He said when asked about his plan for Celtic: “No. Because I have to look now at the game from tonight back, what they changed maybe, what is new, and then we have Friday and Saturday preparing the next game.

“You feel it in general in the changing room at the moment. They understand as well that we need this spirit to win games. I think that was a big, big part for me. Of course we can speak and speak as a manager but on the pitch it is the players.

“What I really liked was at the end of the game, when you see now our supporters and the players come closer and they recognise what we are doing. I think this is a great spirit to feel this after one week. Maybe one week ago we were a little bit far away from each other, and now we come closer and this is great to see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Rohl on Hibs 0-1 Rangers

On the game, Rohl added: “I'm happy for the group, for my players. We put a lot of effort in, I think it's a difficult place to come, coming to a team that was unbeaten in 16 games at home. I'm really proud for the team, because we understand today that we have to suffer in some moments.

“I think it's very important to develop this resilience also as a group, it's not just always about nice football, to win games. It doesn't matter who's your opponent, but you have to understand that we need more than just nice football.

“I feel at the moment this shape (three at the back) is good for us but that doesn't mean we always have to play this. I think we had a great start to go and lead very early is helpful in such a game. At half time we had some tactical parts and inviting them a bit more and have more transition moments.”