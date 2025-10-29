Here’s how we rated the Rangers players in action against Hibs on Premiership business

Rangers clinched a 1-0 win away against Hibs in the Premiership, as their form continues to improve under new head coach Danny Rohl.

Danilo opened the scoring for the visitors in Leith before Thibault Klidje passed up chances to level the game. Hibs were awarded a penalty with five minutes to go but Jack Butland stepped up to make a vital save. Rohl’s side sit third after 10 games and his second league match ahead of this weekend’s Premier Sports Cup semi-final with Celtic.

A victory over Kilmarnock on Sunday did not bring a perfect performance but there was certainly improvement. Most importantly, there were three points banked, and it provided a platform to start motoring up the league but this challenge against last season’s third force was not going to be easy. Defeating them 2-0 last month at Ibrox though while at a low ebb provided a partial confidence boost, despite a change of manager since then. The shape was three at the back and it allowed an early Hibs chance as Wolves loanee Nasser Djiga and on-loan Bournemouth man Max Aarons were at sea on the right, but Nicky Cadden couldn’t convert.

Danilo did that at the other end, spinning and curling a lovely low effort into the bottom corner after just five minutes, and Tottenham loanee Mikey Moore almost made it two five minutes later, as the Light Blues appeared far improved from recent outings. Another Klidje opening and Grant Hanley header displayed why there was little room for taking their foot off the gas.

Klidje pulled off a miss of the season contender, somehow missing from about a yard and Rangers keeper Jack Butland beat, as a stodgy second half played out. Just as they looked to have the second half won, James Tavernier slipped and forced Connor Barron into a foul on Junior Hoilett inside the box. Butland stepped up to save the win with a save down to his right. Here’s how we rated the Rangers players in Leith.

Jack Butland - 9/10

Put weekend error behind him with outstanding stop to deny Hanley and then giant penalty save. Won the points.

Max Aarons - 6/10

Almost contributed to coughing up an early opener. Grew into the game and equally comfortable out on the left as his natural right.

Nasser Djiga - 6/10

Wolves loanee gifted a chance to Hibs with the game barely started and then made an outstanding tackle as they went through on goal. At times he looks a top defender and others he looks lost. Hard to work out but certainly more positive signs after tough start to Rangers career.

John Souttar - 7/10

Marshalled the threat of Kieron Bowie really well and he went off after an hour with little impact. Really commanding stuff in the centre.

Derek Cornelius - 7/10

Looked well suited to playing left centre-half. Allowed to roam forward when needed and a physical force at the back. Solid but took a right sore one at end.

Jayden Meghoma - 5/10

Had the beating of Chris Cadden to an extent he was hooked after just 22 minutes, but his own booking hindered an otherwise good start. Hooked at the break as Hibs started to target him.

Nico Raskin - 6/10

Quieter night from him with a couple loose passes. Still ticked things over and dropped deep when needed to link play.

Conor Barron - 8/10

Man of the match who epitomised what Rohl’s football is all about. All action in his press and tidy on the ball. A proper warrior’s display when his team needed it and showed how Rock and Roll they can be under Rohl. So unfortunate with penalty but survived the scare.

Danilo - 7/10

Brilliant low finish early on. Some nice link up play and a surprise to see him subbed at the break.

Mikey Moore- 6/10

Tottenham loanee playing a hybrid between a striker role and number 10. Had a decent effort in the opening 10 saved and was a constant threat in and around the Hibs danger area, albeit without much end product. Subbed after an hour.

Youssef Chermiti - 7/10

Good driving run to set up Danilo after ball deflected to him. Provided a physical outlet for Rangers to play off from. Getting better.

Djedi Gassama - 5/10

Fell over his own feet a few times coming off the bench. A couple of runs but nothing particularly eye-catching

James Tavernier - 4/10

Lead by example for most of his spell after coming on as a half-time sub. Bought fouls nicely and threat of Nicky Cadden was subdued but his costly slip put wheels in motion for Hibs penalty.

Replaced Moore but didn’t make much of an impact.

Late sub for Chermiti. Same as above but with less time to operate in.