Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A former world champion lived it up at the home of Rangers yesterday as the Ibrox club rolled out the red carpet for one of Britain's most successful darts players.

Rob Cross, a 2018 PDC World Darts Champion, was in attendance at last night's 3-1 win over Ross County at Ibrox as Philippe Clement's side went level on points with Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Cyriel Dessers double followed by a late John Souttar header put the Light Blues level on points and goal difference with their Old Firm rivals with the Glasgow clubs sitting neck and neck in the table. The 33-year-old darts star will have felt right at home when the players entered the field with the iconic Tina Turner anthem 'The Best' blasting over the PA - a song Cross walks onto himself during his darts duels.

One of the biggest names in the sport, he rose to fame when he defeated the legendary Michael van Gerwen in the final of the PDC World Darts Championship before he lifted World Matchplay and European Championship titles in 2019 and has left Scottish fans in no doubt as to which Old Firm outfit he would like to see be successful come May after his appearance in the Ibrox crowd last night.

Attending the game with his Rangers supporting manager Rab Bain and took in the win ahead of his appearance at the Premier League Darts event at the OVO Hydro which will take place this evening.