The former Rangers and Liverpool man has been unveiled by Everton.

A former Rangers and Liverpool star has returned to football with Everton as David Moyes reveals Toffees conversations with him.

Moyes has arrived at Goodison Park for a second spell and has been busy assembling his backroom staff as he looks to stabilise them in the Premiership. To do so, he's turned to an ex-Scotland midfielder for help.

Charlie Adam started his career at Rangers and was part of the squad that reached the UEFA Cup final in 2008. He moved on to Blackpool and form there won a dream move to Liverpool. Adam featured for Stoke City, Reading and Dundee before moving into coaching, first at Burnley then as Fleetwood Town manager.

Now Everton have named him as their new set-piece coach. Alan Irvine meanwhile has been named assistant manager. Moyes said: "I'm delighted to have been able to add Alan and Charlie to our coaching staff.

"Obviously, Alan is somebody who I have known for a very long time and have tremendous respect for. His knowledge of the game, as well as his understanding of what is required at Everton – a club that means a lot to both of us – will be invaluable.

"Charlie is someone I have had several chats with since rejoining the Club. He will be helping with set-piece situations, an area he excelled in as a player and one I believe he can really help us with now as a coach. The two of them, along with Billy McKinlay and Leighton Baines, give us a really strong coaching foundation as we look to make positive strides forward."

Director of Football, Kevin Thelwell, added: "We're really pleased with the two new additions to David's coaching team. 've had an excellent relationship with Alan since arriving at the Club.

“He's been a regular at our games already this season and his successful history with Everton puts him in a great place to hit the ground running. We're also pleased to welcome Charlie to what is a new role for us. Set piece coaches are becoming increasingly common in top-level football, such is their importance, and we're looking forward to working with Charlie.”