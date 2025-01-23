Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Man Utd legend has had his say on a Rangers transfer deal of the past.

Rio Ferdinand reckons a spell at Rangers has been the making of a man now thriving in the Manchester United first team.

The Red Devils were the latest opponent for Philippe Clement’s side in the Europa League.

In the pre-match build-up, so much of the talk surrounded Amad Diallo. Three years ago, the then-teenage winger arrived on loan at Ibrox from Old Trafford but his temporary stint in blue proved disappointing and failed to deliver on the hype he arrived with, having signed for his parent club at a price of £37m.

He thrived in his next temporary stint with Sunderland and is now a main man for Man Utd, thriving despite a difficult season for the club as a whole. Diallo is now rated at €25m by Transfermarkt. Old Trafford legend Ferdinand and ex-Ibrox star Alan Hutton were on punditry duties, and the latter started a dialogue on the former Rangers man.

Hutton said: “There was massive hype around him. You need to remember as well, he was only 19 years of age at the time. It was a big transfer fee involved as well (from Atalanta to Man Utd) which could possibly play its part.

“I think going through all those different things, playing in front of a big crowds, being in finals with Rangers, I think that helped him along his way to where he is now.”

Ferdinand was asked how important the transfer was to where Diallo is at. He added: “It’s huge. You need those kinds of trials and tribulations in a career to build that character and resilience. I think it’s a good lesson for young footballers making a career in the game. It isn’t always rosy and not every loan will work. Harry Kane had many loans, didn’t work, has went on to be the top scorer for England. It can still work.”

Rangers captain James Tavernier said earlier this week: "I was always convinced [Diallo would do well]. He showed really good signs at Rangers. He was in and out the team and then had a really bright spell at Sunderland on loan. He has continued that now at Manchester United and he is really showcasing his talent.

"You obviously get tested in an Old Firm game, or you can go away to places where they only have a few fans, so it is a different learning curve [playing in Scotland]. It would have taught him something and he has really progressed since then.”

The rave reviews are coming in at Old Trafford. Gary Neville said after the win over Man City that the ex-Rangers loanee played a big part in: “I really like that right side, with Amad and Mazraoui. They look like they want to play. Every time he’s on the ball [Amad] he’s a menace.”