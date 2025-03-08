David Moyes has sent an Everton message to the man Rangers sold for millions.

A former Rangers player has been told he needs to up the gears at Everton by David Moyes.

The Scotsman has taken charge of the Toffees and has guided them to a place of relative safety in the Premier League. It has him assessing his options in the Everton ranks and one of them is Rangers academy graduate Nathan Patterson, who’s had a tough time since moving to Merseyside just over three years ago.

Injuries have played their part in what impact he has been able to make under the likes of Frank Lampard, Sean Dyche and now the Scot in his second spell at Everton. He has sent a firm message to Patterson over his involvement.

Everton warning send ex-Rangers star’s way

So far this season, Patterson has been restricted to 11 appearances this term. The deal that took him to England was worth £11.5million and he not yet featured since Moyes made his return to the club in January. Now his manager says going up the levels has entered the realm of necessity.

As quoted by Football Scotland, Moyes said: “ I know he needs to step up, and I want him to step up. He’s Scottish as well, so we need all the players we can get. I’m hoping in the next month or two we can get the chance to work a bit closer with him.

“He has had a few injuries and has been out for the last four-six weeks and you miss out on the training, the coaching and the opportunities to be around the group. He needs to be looking to step up; he certainly does."

Speaking on signing for Rangers in his youth, Patterson told Everton in 2023: “I remember we were sitting down having dinner when my dad’s phone went. It was a scout from Rangers, who said they wanted to get me in and get me under contract. My first reaction was, 'Let's do it, where do I need to go and when?'... It was a great feeling and obviously also for my dad, who is a big Rangers fan.

“For him to have his son signing for the club he and his side of the family supports was a big thing for him. My mum wasn't a big football fan but she's had no choice over the years. She's kicking every ball with me now.”