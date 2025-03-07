The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Dutch icon has opened up on his Ibrox exit

Former Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has confessed he wishes he was still in charge of the Ibrox club - admitting he remains “frustrated” over the manner of his exit.

The former Ibrox boss was insistent he would have brought a period of success to the Govan side had he been granted more time in the dugout. The former Arsenal, Feyenoord and Barcelona star has been working as a pundit after leaving his most recent managerial role at Besiktas in November.

The Dutchman was sacked by Rangers in November 2022 after falling nine points behind rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. However, Van Bronckhorst reckons he would have led Rangers to more silverware if he had remained in post.

Asked if he believed he could have brought sustained success to the club on TNT Sports, he said: “Of course, as a coach you want to win prizes, you want to develop the team and sometimes it doesn’t go your way, the results.

“But as long as you are all on the same page in the way you want to go and how you want to go there... sometimes you are not on the same page, it’s almost every time the coach will leave.”

Quizzed on any lingering frustrations over his dismissal, Van Bronckhorst added: “I’m frustrated because I had to leave because I am a fighter, I was a fighter as a player and also as a coach. I think I have done everything in my power to manage the club.

“If you have to say goodbye to a club, and a club I mean players, the fans to leave, that is not a nice feeling to leave something you love. But you have to live with it, you have to deal with it and you have to move on because life goes on.

“I am now in a very positive place where I enjoy life, I enjoy my family and enjoy watching really good games. We all move on.”

Elaborating further on his departure, Van Bronckhorst doesn't believe Rangers’ decision to chop and change managers when things aren’t going to plan stands them in good stead.

He stated: “It’s something you don’t want as a coach. I wish I was still there coaching this team but I also know how it works in football and I am not deciding the future of the club. It is not ideal for a coach and I think also not ideal for a club.”