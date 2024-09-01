SNS Group

The Gers were soundly beaten 3-0 as the Hoops opened up a five point gap in the early part of the new season

Despondent Jack Butland has labelled Rangers’ 3-0 Premiership defeat to Celtic “sickening” as he confessed to being tired of the same recurring theme on derby day in Glasgow.

The Ibrox shot-stopper felt his team mates collectively shot themselves in the foot on the big stage as Philippe Clement’s Old Firm hoodoo in the fixture continued on Sunday, having now lost four of his five meetings with Brendan Rodgers so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers made a bright start to the match inside the opening 10 minutes at Parkhead, only to find themselves trailing by two goals at half-time. Celtic skipper Callum McGregor then rounded off the scoring in the second half to leave the Light Blues five points adrift of their rivals after four league games.

Loading....

“It's sickening to be honest,” a dejected Butland told RangersTV. “We made a good start to the game, created some good early chances, showed a bit of belief and confidence on the ball to create things. Create some opportunities that go begging or go wide. But we didn't get an early goal that would do something for us here. When you give away opportunities from scenarios that we feel like we’re in control of, they take them and we are trying to find a way back into the game.

“So it hurts and we are all disappointed in there, none more so than me. We’re all disappointed by the result but we’ve got to try and be optimistic and pick people up quickly. We have got a couple of weeks to dwell on this now, which is not going to be easy but we need to get back out on the pitch to get a win and learn from today.

“I don't want it to become familiar as it is doing my head in to be honest because I know what we can do. There is enough in this squad to get results but ultimately we’re not giving ourselves the best opportunities to do that. That is on all of us so we gave got to look at it and get better for it. I'm sure the fans are as frustrated as we are.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I don’t want to address the fact last season didn’t start too well either, but we have to look at that and take the positives from what we did after it. We got ourselves back in the title race and, at points in really good control of it. That’s what we’ve got to look at now. A message to the fans, I completely understand there’s and our frustrations. We don’t want these results, but we’ve got to take heart from what we produced last year and if we can do that, which I believe we can, then we need to learn from last season and really kick on. It’s about trying to be as positive as possible now and pushing on.”