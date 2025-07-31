The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer rumours ahead of the start of the new Scottish Premiership season.

Celtic and Rangers both remain keen to bring in new signings this summer as they prepare to take on the upcoming Scottish Premiership season.

The Hoops will be looking to extend their title reign to five consecutive years following their dominant performance last season. Celtic finished a hefty 17 points clear of Rangers at the end of the campaign.

Russell Martin’s Light Blues, meanwhile, will make it their mission to once again close the gap on their Old Firm rivals.

Ahead of the start of the season this weekend, we have rounded up some of the latest transfer rumours linked with both Celtic and Rangers. Take a look below.

Departed Rangers ace asking for £1m before next move

Ianis Hagi left Rangers following the expiration of his contract this summer but he is still yet to secure the next move in his career. Since his departure from Ibrox, the Romanian has been linked with a move to Polish side Legia Warsaw but before a deal can be finalised, the player is reportedly looking for a £1 million signing on fee.

According to agent Arcadie Zaporojanu, the conditions on the table for Hagi’s move to Legia Warsaw include the signing on fee and an apparent £600,000 salary per year. This breaks down to around £11,500 per week.

“The situation with Legia Warsaw and Ianis is that I discussed his possible move just the other day with the owner of Legia. He just needs to put his hands in his pocket and it's solved. The sum is £1 million when he signs,” Zaporojanu said (via The Herald).

“I was involved in these discussions even before Edi Iordănescu was appointed as manager there. I had discussed this transfer option with the owner.

“I proposed a certain financial option, which the owner initially did not accept. It was about giving him a significant amount upon signing and a salary of £600,000 per year, so as not to disrupt his salary scale at the club. It can be completed at any time.”

Exit delayed as Celtic will not let ace leave yet

It was recently reported that wnger Marco Tilio was set to move to Rapid Vienna on a loan deal until the end of the new season, with an obligation to buy clause inserted in the terms.

However, conversations have since stalled over the process of the deal. According to Austrian outlet Kurier, Celtic ‘won’t let him leave’ until they bring in a new winger to add to the roster to replace him.

Tilio has made just two competitive senior appearances for Celtic since his transfer from Melbourne City in 2023. Having struggled to establish himself at Parkhead, he has been linked with a move away. But before he can get a shot at regular minutes with Rapid Vienna, he must wait for Celtic to sign a suitable new winger.