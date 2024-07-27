Ajax's Dutch defender Jorrel Hato fights for the ball with Utrecht's Dutch forward Sam Lammers last season | ANP/AFP via Getty Images

The £3.5m Dutch flop scored twice in 31 appearances during his ill-fated spell in Glasgow.

Sam Lammers has admitted he was left with a “very positive feeling” as he outlined the main reasons behind quitting Rangers for Dutch outfit FC Twente.

The 27-year-old Dutch forward agreed a permanent three-year deal with the Eredivisie side on Friday afternoon after quickly falling out of favour in Govan. That’s despite a hugely successful six-month loan spell with FC Utrecht back in his homeland during the second half of last season.

One of former boss Michael Beale’s big-money signings from Atalanta last summer, the £3.5million flop failed to make an impression at Ibrox, scoring just two goals in 31 games. His temporary spell with Utrecht brought about a massive upturn in fortunes after being deployed as a No.9 rather than the second striker role he played with the Light Blues. 11 goals in 20 appearances led the club to pursue a permanent deal, but the player’s lofty wage demands proved to be a major stumbling block.

Now, Lammers has managed to sort his future with FC Twente reaching a comprise over his salary. They finished third in the Dutch top-flight last term, four places above Utrecht. Speaking after putting pen to paper on a deal until 2027, Lammers revealed what “really appealed” to him about the move.

He stated: “I have had several conversations with the trainer and Arnold recently. I have a very positive feeling about that. In addition, the club FC Twente speaks for itself. What they are doing really appeals to me. We are going to play European football anyway and hopefully we will enter the Champions League. I will do my best to help with that. The club's ambitions are great and that suits me. I will try to help with goals or in some other way on the field.”

Twente sporting director Arnold Bruggink is confident Lammers can make a huge impact in the Eredivisie next season, commenting: “It is very nice that we have been able to tie Sam Lammers to FC Twente for the next three years,. He is a very complete striker with a lot of experience, both nationally and internationally. In the last six months at FC Utrecht, Sam has shown what capabilities he has.

