Barry Bannan has compared the fiery nature of Rangers vs Celtic to Sheffield Wednesday vs Sheffield United.

The Steel City derby makes its return in the English Championship next season, after the Blades were relegated from the Premier League and Bannan’s owls survived relegation threat. He is a diehard Celtic fan, with the former Scotland international no doubt tuning into the Hoops’ clash with Rangers on Scottish Cup final business this weekend.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, the experienced star says the hatred and rivalry runs deep in both cities. He said: “I grew up following one of the biggest derbies in the world, so I know what they're all about. “This is no different, it's a massive, massive derby.

“There's a hatred that the supporters have for one another on derby days that is really, really crazy. But this is what you want to play in. Football without derbies and rivalries is nothing really, you want to be playing against your rivals where there's more on the game.

“People say 'it's the same as any other game' - well it's not the same as any other game, there's loads at stake and as footballers you want to go out there and make your fans happy. Me growing up, if Celtic lost I used to get it at school for weeks and weeks, my dad used to get it at work.