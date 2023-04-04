Park was recently at the forefront of a bitter row with the SPFL over the current cinch sponsorship deal.

Douglas Park has stepped down as Rangers chairman after three years in the role - with vice-chairman John Bennett appointed as his replacement by the board with immediate affect.

The Park’s of Hamilton tycoon, who inherited the job following the departure of Dave King on an initial interim basis in March 2020, presided over a turbulent period which saw the Light Blues clinch Premiership title number 55 under Steven Gerrard by stopping Celtic from winning ten-in-a-row, reaching the Europa League final, last season’s Scottish Cup triumph and returning to the Champions League group stage after a 12-year absence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, Park - a former director - and the current Gers board have faced strong criticism from large sections of the club’s support and were recently at the forefront of a courtroom row with the Scottish Professional Football League over their £8million cinch sponsorship deal.

John Bennett has been appointed the new chairman of Rangers.

Rangers are currently refusing to allow the online car retailer’s branding to be displayed on the team’s jersey or advertising boards, with Park claiming that the deal agreed by the SPFL breaches a commercial agreement which has already been made between his firm and Rangers. He accused the organisation of bullying tactics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A club statement released on Tuesday evening confirmed Park has resigned. It read: “Douglas Park, who has been chairman of Rangers International Football Club PLC (RIFC) for three years, has decided to step down from his role. The RIFC Board unanimously agreed to instal the current vice-chairman, John Bennett, as the club’s new chairman.

“He became chairman of Rangers at the end of March 2020, assuming the role in the most challenging of circumstances. He became chairman at the onset of the Covid pandemic and went on to oversee Rangers winning its fifty-fifth Scottish League title; reach a major European final for only the fifth time in the club’s 150-year history; and lift the Scottish Cup for the first time in over a decade. Douglas also led significant investments in the infrastructure at both Ibrox and Auchenhowie.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

On his decision to step down, Park commented: “It’s been a great honour to serve the club as a director and chairman. During my eight years in office, we endured extraordinary pressures. I am glad we have stabilised and strengthened the club and it is now time for me to hand over the baton to a new chairman for the next stage in the club’s development. I look forward to continuing to attend matches supporting the team, and I wish John and all at Rangers Football Club the very best.”

New chairman John Bennett, who previously served as vice chairman, said: “On behalf of all my colleagues, and indeed the entire Rangers family, I want sincerely to thank Douglas for his eight years of service. Over the last three years, he led the club during exceptionally challenging times. It’s a source of great comfort that Douglas, although no longer a board member, will be by our side to support us in our relentless pursuit of success.”

Park purchased a significant stake in Rangers back in 2015 and was appointed to the club’s board in the same year. He served as vice-chairman in 2018. Despite leading the club through the Covid pandemic and their recent on-field achievements, Park wasn’t a popular figure with fans.

Advertisement

Advertisement