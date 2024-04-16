Dundee and Rangers will attempt to make it third time lucky as the two sides prepare to face off in their long-awaited Scottish Premiership fixture at Dens Park on Wednesday night.

In what is the final league clash yet to be fulfilled before the post-split fixture schedule is confirmed by the SPFL, Philippe Clement’s still-smarting side will aim to bounce back from a catastrophic 3-2 defeat against second-bottom Ross County in Dingwall at the weekend.

That left them four points adrift of reigning champions Celtic at the top of the table and they will hope it’s not another wasted trip to the City of Discovery after the game was given the go ahead as planned after an early pitch inspection on Tuesday morning.

If the Gers prevail in Tayside, they will move within a single point of the Hoops with one final Old Firm derby still to come at Parkhead. Clement will be concerned his team have also won three of their last eight games in all competition, keeping just one clean sheet in the process.

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the latest injury news from both camps:

1 . Mohamed Diomande (out) - Rangers The central midfielder "won't be ready" for this match according to Clement, with the Ivorian still nursing a thumb injury after undergoing an operation last week. Could be back in contention for the weekend.

2 . Ridvan Yilmaz (out) - Rangers Turkish left-back has missed the last three games through injury and is still not fit enough to make his return. However, Clement suggested he will be back "relatively soon" and is "training individually on the pitch before being integrated back in with the squad.

3 . Owen Beck (doubt) - Dundee A troublesome groin issue has ensured the on loan Liverpool full-back has struggled for consistency since head back north of the border in late January.