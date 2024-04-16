Dundee groundsmen remove the pitch covers ahead of the postponement of the match against Rangers. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

Rangers’ controversial Scottish Premiership encounter with Dundee has been given the green light after Dens Park passed an early morning pitch inspection on Tuesday.

The fixture, which has already been called off twice due to a waterlogged surface, has been a major talking point in recent weeks with UEFA-accredited pitch consultants drafted in to seek a resolution to the troublesome pitch at the Tayside venue.

They had to be convinced that the surface is in a fit state to host the title-chasing Ibrox side, who will now head to the City of Discovery at the third time of asking. A Dundee statement read: “We are delighted to announce that the pitch has passed the pitch inspection and the match will take place at The Scot Foam Stadium at 8pm tomorrow as planned. No further pitch inspection is planned. We would like to thank St Johnstone for offering McDiarmid Park.”

Philippe Clement’s men trail arch rivals Celtic by four points in the title race, but have the opportunity to cut that deficit to only one point if they can bounce back from a shock 3-2 defeat to Ross County at the weekend. Dundee, meanwhile, secured their place in the top-six on Saturday following a goalless draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

It follows the SPFL’s decision to put a contingency plan in place with St Johnstone’s home ground on emergency standby to host the game at short notice, with the Dark Blues expected to cover the costs of the back-up plan if their ground had been deemed unplayable. But those will no longer be required.

It said: “The SPFL has announced a series of contingency measures regarding the previously postponed Dundee v Rangers cinch Premiership match on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. The SPFL has appointed an experienced pitch consultancy, which is regularly used by UEFA and other sporting bodies, to report back to the league with guidance on the condition of the pitch in advance of Wednesday’s match.

“Dundee were also informed on Thursday that they must provide the pitch consultants, SPFL and Rangers with daily updates on the playing surface and weather forecast, and immediately report any concerns regarding Wednesday’s match being played at Dens Park.

“It has further been agreed that the match official will carry out an inspection of the playing surface on the morning of Tuesday, April 16, after which, taking weather forecasts into account, a final decision will be taken on whether to play the game at Dens Park. If the game cannot be played at Dens Park, the SPFL has confirmed that it will be moved to St Johnstone’ McDiarmid Park on Wednesday, April 17, with Dundee making arrangements for fans of both teams to attend.

“If the game requires to be moved to McDiarmid Park, it will still be categorised as a Dundee FC ‘home game’. The SPFL is grateful for the assistance of St Johnstone and will make a further announcement tomorrow.”

It was mooted the match could be played behind closed doors, but Rangers have fought hard to ensure their supporters who have a ticket for the game will be allowed to attend - with unallocated seating. A statement read: “Following strong representations from Rangers, supporters who have tickets for Dens Park will be able to attend the game at McDiarmid Park, should it move. Further information will follow tomorrow.”