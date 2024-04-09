Rangers will attempt to climb above rivals Celtic to the Scottish Premiership summit when they travel north to Dens Park to face Dundee in a re-arranged league clash.

Philippe Clement’s side will make a second trip up to Tayside in the space of three-and-a-half weeks following the fixture’s initial postponement due to a waterlogged pitch. Meanwhile, Dundee’s four-match unbeaten run came to a devastating end last weekend as they threw away a two-goal lead within 14 second half minutes to lose 3-2 at home to Motherwell.

The Dark Blues occupy the final top-six position as things stand, one point ahead of seventh-placed Hibernian. Victory in one of their remaining two league games before the split would guarantee a top-half finish for last season’s Championship winners.

However, Rangers will prove a formidable force on the back of a stirring fightback to draw 3-3 draw against the Hoops during Sunday’s Old Firm derby at Ibrox. They have won each of their last eight encounters with the Dees by an emphatic 22-2 aggregate scoreline.

On the injury front, Clement admitted in his pre-match media conference on Tuesday that he doesn’t expect many changes with left-back Ridvan Yilmaz still lacking match fitness. The Belgian also refused to rule out a possible return for crocked trio Ryan Jack, Oscar Cortes and Danilo before the end of the season.

Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the latest injury news from both camps:

1 . Ryan Jack (out) - Rangers Midfielder is ruled out with a long-term calf issue, with Clement explaining the club are "looking at other solutions" to get him back on the pitch. But he confirmed "I don't want to risk bringing him back and causing a further injury."

2 . Josh Mulligan (out) - Dundee Midfielder is still struggling to shake off a hamstring strain that has restricted his game time so far this year.

3 . Oscar Cortes (out) - Rangers Clement has totally given up on the prospect of Gers fans seeing the Colombian winger back in action before the end of the season. Sidelined as things stand with a severe muscle injury.