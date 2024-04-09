Rangers will attempt to climb above rivals Celtic to the Scottish Premiership summit when they travel north to Dens Park to face Dundee in a re-arranged league clash.
Philippe Clement’s side will make a second trip up to Tayside in the space of three-and-a-half weeks following the fixture’s initial postponement due to a waterlogged pitch. Meanwhile, Dundee’s four-match unbeaten run came to a devastating end last weekend as they threw away a two-goal lead within 14 second half minutes to lose 3-2 at home to Motherwell.
The Dark Blues occupy the final top-six position as things stand, one point ahead of seventh-placed Hibernian. Victory in one of their remaining two league games before the split would guarantee a top-half finish for last season’s Championship winners.
However, Rangers will prove a formidable force on the back of a stirring fightback to draw 3-3 draw against the Hoops during Sunday’s Old Firm derby at Ibrox. They have won each of their last eight encounters with the Dees by an emphatic 22-2 aggregate scoreline.
On the injury front, Clement admitted in his pre-match media conference on Tuesday that he doesn’t expect many changes with left-back Ridvan Yilmaz still lacking match fitness. The Belgian also refused to rule out a possible return for crocked trio Ryan Jack, Oscar Cortes and Danilo before the end of the season.
Here, GlasgowWorld has rounded up the latest injury news from both camps:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.