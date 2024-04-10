Dundee vs Rangers pitch inspection outcome revealed as sodden Dens Park turf hammered by Premiership rival
Dundee vs Rangers is going to a second pitch inspection after an 11am look at the Dens Park turf.
The Light Blues are due to play their game in hand against Tony Docherty’s side on Wednesday night. A win puts them top of the league but Dundee’s pitch has been the subject of intense scrutiny, after Motherwell expressed concerns for player welfare after two inspections prior to their 3-2 win at Dens Park on Saturday.
Now an inspection has declared the clash is still in the balance. A Rangers statement reads: “Given the forecasted weather conditions in Dundee this afternoon, a further inspection is to be held at 3:30pm. Rangers has continued to insist that a final decision is made as early as possible for our traveling supporters, and fully understands the inconvenience this continues to cause.”
Former Rangers midfielder Andy Halliday was part of the Motherwell squad that played on the Dundee pitch on Saturday and held nothing back in what he thought of it.
Asked for his 'howler of the week' on Clyde 1 earlier this week, he said: "I've been waiting three days to say this ever since I was on the phone with you at 12 o'clock on Saturday. Dens Park. It's as simple as that.
"It's probably been the howler two or three times this season, but I was delighted we managed to come back and win so instead of sounding bitter after dropping points, giving my howler to Dens Park, I'm delighted to do it on the back of a win.
“The surface is a disgrace. I'm absolutely amazed the game was given the go-ahead to go on Listen, it's Monday, but I'd be really surprised if the game goes ahead on Wednesday if there's any more rain up in Dundee."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.