The former Rangers transfer dealer is now at Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe has been left delighted after a former Rangers sporting director joined Newcastle United.

The Toon have made some key behind the scenes additions including that of David Hopkinson as chief executive officer. In terms of the football department, Ross Wilson has arrived as sporting director, having most recently held that title at Nottingham Forest and Rangers before that.

Rangers twice broke their club record transfer fee under his watch, where the club also won the Premiership title in 2021. Newcastle United head coach Howe has reacted the appointment and reckons it could be vital for his team.

Why Ross Wilson is solid Newcastle United appointment

Howe said: “I've known Ross for a number of years, but like many people in his role, it's sort of a fleeting, ‘hi, how are you?’ And you don't get to know them on any depth, on any level. He’s someone that's been around the game for a long time. He's had various jobs and done really well from the outside. But of course, working with him now, it will be interesting to see how our relationship develops.”

“First impressions of him and his work are very good. Firstly, just a really good person. He's fitted in really well so far and he's met all the players and all the staff and seems a really positive person. I'm sure he can make a huge difference. I wasn’t overly involved [in the process to appoint Wilson]. Of course, I wasn't totally away from the process, but I wasn't heavily involved in it. But certainly, I back Ross's appointment and yeah, I hope we can work together really well and bring further success.

“I've said I've always wanted that position filled. I think it's such an important position for the long-term planning. I'm working day by day, working on training sessions. The long term planning is difficult in that moment for me so you need someone who can do that away from the stress and emotion of every day, really.

Eddie Howe on Newcastle United additions

“I think Ross will be a great addition, along with David, the CEO. He's come in and made a really big impression as well so I think I said many months ago, strong leadership is important in all those positions. And now, thankfully, they're filled.”

On the additions behind the scenes overall, including the former Rangers transfer chief, Howe added: "I’m really happy with the appointments that have been made and really happy with how everything looks behind the scenes at the club.

“I think we’ve got a strong group of people who are very ambitious and determined to try and take everything forward. All I ever ask for is support and help to try and take the leaps forward that we need. And we need to, because every other club is so progressive and we need to be the same. I think we’ve got a good chance of delivering that now. We have dynamic leadership and hopefully we can benefit from that all through the football club"