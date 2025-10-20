The latest news headlines surrounding both Glasgow giants on Monday afternoon

Here’s a breakdown of the latest news headlines surrounding both clubs on Monday afternoon:

Jack Butland shares response to directed Union Bears banner

Jack Butland has challenged the rest of Rangers team mates to accept what was written on the Union Bears banner unveiling in Saturday’s 2-2 Premiership draw with Dundee United and respond in the right manner.

The former Manchester United and England goalkeeper was at the opposite end of the pitch when a display was aimed directly at the playing squad was unfurled which read: “No more buses to hide on. No more managers to hide behind. Face your failures like men,” in reference to their previous league clash against Falkirk, which led to Martin’s dismissal.

Butland is experienced enough to take the criticism on the chin and has spoken publicly about the need to take on greater responsibility during the club’s dire run of early-season form.

He stood outside speaking to angry punters who were remonstrating over yet another dismal performance at the weekend before boarding the team bus.

Butland said: “I can only speak for myself but I put myself out there. I’m here now, I’m speaking to people. I hope I'm saying what people want to hear. I can't repeat what was said in the changing room on Saturday. But I'd like to think the messages would echo the opinions of the fans and what they expect. Because I feel it and I want this place to be as special as it can be.

“I’ve got no qualms with it (the banner) because they're entitled to their opinion. And to be honest, it's reasonably factual at the minute. What they're seeing is not good enough. So as players, it's a challenge and you have to face it.

“The only way we can do that is by putting in performances. That's all they want to see. I walk out there and when I get to my car, there will be people there. I won’t shy away from it. So as far as facing things up, you have to accept what comes with it when things aren't good.

“I've also been on the other side. So my focus and message for the rest of the squad - if they don't believe it already - is when things are great here, there's nowhere better.

“This is a difficult time. I've experienced some good ones here and I'd love more of that. It’s just about sticking your chest out, getting on with it and trying to do the best you can, which I'm certainly trying to do.”

Scott Allan believes Celtic defender Kieran Tierney will get back to his best

Former Celtic and Hibs ace Scott Allan is confident Kieran Tierney can return to his peak form in a Hoops jersey, despite a stop-start beginning to his second stint in Glasgow’s east end.

The ex-Arsenal left-back has been battling fitness issues this season, but is known for his determination and commitment, having previously overcome some serious injuries.

Tierney has been rotated in and out with Boca Juniors loanee Marcelo Saracchi so far this term, which has raised concerns about his performance level. But his old Parkhead teammate Allan, who witnessed Tierney’s work ethic first hand, is confident he can reignite his career.

Speaking to the Daily Record, he said: “Kieran’s maybe not explosive as he was at the time he left Celtic. But when you have that many injuries it’s very hard to get to the levels you want.

“That’s maybe why they’re managing his game time. Then eventually, as the season goes on, Celtic will be hoping to get that sort of player back. We used to travel into training together. Me, Kieran, Tony Ralston sometimes and Conor Hazard as well.

“I liked everything about Kieran at that time. He was aggressive, trained properly, really grown up - he was always looking to better himself and that ultimately rewarded him with that move to Arsenal.

“When your main attribute is aggression then every day coming through for Kieran was probably a battle. He’s a player who makes the most out of his ability, takes the most out of training.

“We’ve seen better players in terms of technique not doing that and failing to hit the heights. But Kieran has made the most out of every bit of ability he’s got. That drive to get better and taking training seriously is the reason he got a move to Arsenal and became an international.

“Listen, you’ve got to give credit to any player who comes through Celtic’s academy and manages to get into the first team there. You see now, since KT and Tony, it’s not easy to do that, especially at a club with that level of pressure.

“He took his opportunity when it was given. And if you’re a Celtic academy prospect you have to take those chances with both hands.”