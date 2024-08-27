Rangers' Todd Cantwell celebrates with Rabbi Matondo | SNS Group

The Rangers playmaker could be handed an Ibrox escape route by Blackburn Rovers after they were linked with his team mate

Blackburn Rovers are ready to offer wantaway Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell the opportunity to return south of the border after the English Championship side opened initial talks with the Ibrox club over a possible move.

The 26-year-old playmaker has made it clear that he sees his future away from Govan after submitting TWO transfer requests several weeks ago following heart-to-heart discussions with manager Philippe Clement. According to the Rangers Review, one-time Gers managerial target John Eustace is open to providing the player with an escape route before the close of the transfer window on Friday evening.

The same publication reports the option of a loan deal until the end of the season or a permanent transfer are still on the table, with Cantwell to consider his situation in the coming days having scored 14 goals and contributed a further 12 goals in 64 appearances across all competitions to date.

The Englishman joined the Light Blues’ first-team squad on their pre-season tour to the Netherlands but has not featured in any matchday squads this term. Unlike fellow attacking outcast Ianis Hagi, he hasn’t been involved in any B team matches in recent weeks after being banished to train with the club’s youngsters since informing the club of his desire to leave. When asked about the futures of both players at his press conference last Friday, Clement hinted that it was a problem connected with Cantwell’s personal life in Scotland rather than a specific issue with Rangers. He stated: “I can only know when it’s clear. I told you guys already weeks ago, there’s been a clear talk with Hagi about that before the pre-season started. Todd made his own opinion about things, why he don’t want to stay in Scotland. And I don’t speak only about Rangers, it’s more Scotland. Why he wanted to leave. So those are decisions made for me. And it’s seeing what’s a good deal for them, but also for the club. And I will hear when it’s the case. Until now it was not the case apparently.”

Rovers are in EFL Cup action when they host Blackpool at Ewood Park this evening. Attentions will then shift to the final days of business and the former Norwich City star is someone they have a firm interest in. Rangers need to offload Cantwell before Clement can dip back into the transfer market to finance some new arrivals. And with Blackburn reportedly considering a move, discussions could be ramped up in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Their interest comes just a matter of days after the club were linked with a permanent swoop for Cantwell’s team-mate Rabbi Matondo. Rovers made an enquiry about the Welsh winger last week but he now looks set to remain at Ibrox after impressing in the 6-0 Premiership win over Ross County on Saturday, in which he got on the scoresheet twice and provided two assists. Fellow attacker Scott Wright will be allowed to leave, though with Birmingham City believed to be keen on a move after clinching the loan signing of defender Ben Davies over the weekend.