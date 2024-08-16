Todd Cantwell | Getty Images

The player’s future at Rangers is up in the air at this moment in time

Former Scotland international James McFadden has said Rangers boss Philippe Clement needs to tell wantaway Todd Cantwell to ‘get a grip’ and show a better ‘attitude’ if he can’t find a new club this summer. The attacking midfielder wants to leave Ibrox in this window before the deadline and is training with the B team right now, as per Sky Sports.

Cantwell, who is 26-years-old, joined the Glasgow outfit back in January 2023 and has since made 64 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 14 goals, eight of which came last season. He helped his current club win the Scottish League Cup last term.

Speaking on the Open Goal YouTube channel, McFadden said: “The only thing is, if the transfer window shuts and you’re paying him, you need to get a hold of him and say get a grip you need to try and help the team. You cannot keep paying him to do nothing. If he doesn’t leave before the window shuts it’s because nobody wants him, if he doesn’t play until January nobody is going to want him and if he doesn’t play in the summer nobody is going to want him.

“Then you come in and say, get a grip, apologise to the group and show a good attitude. If you show a good attitude you can play. If you play and you do well you can leave in January.”

Clement said at the end of July: “I kept the door all the time open all these weeks. It is already a while ago that he came the first time with that. As long as a player is here and we believe in his qualities the door is always open. But, of course, we need to focus now on the guys who are totally with their minds in the club to get results in the next couple of weeks. We will see what happens.”

Rangers signed Cantwell to inject more quality into their ranks. Prior to his move up the border, he had spent his whole career to date on the books at Norwich City.

He rose up through the academy at Carrow Road and was a regular for the East Anglian side at various different youth levels as a youngster. He played 129 matches for the Canaries’ first-team and found the net on 14 occasions, as well as having loan spells away at Fortuna Sittard and AFC Bournemouth.

If he was to leave the Gers over the next couple of weeks, space and funds would be freed up in their ranks to pave the way for new arrivals to come through the door. At this moment in time though, it is yet to be known whether he will leave.