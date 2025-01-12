Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former Ibrox flop has returned to English football after a spell in the MLS

An English Championship side have hailed Rangers as “giants” in a club statement after unveiling former Ibrox star Matt Crooks as their first January signing.

The attacking midfielder, who joined the Light Blues from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2016 under Mark Warburton, spent just one injury-ravaged season in Glasgow, making only three appearances.

During his time in Govan, Crooks was loaned to Scunthorpe United after a spell on the sidelines before heading to Northampton Town on a permanent deal the following summer after being told he didn’t feature in new boss Pedro Caixinha’s long-term plans.

Confirming their first recruit of the transfer window, a Hull statement read: “Hull City are delighted to announce the signing of versatile midfielder Matt Crooks from Major League Soccer side Real Salt Lake. The 30-year-old becomes the Tigers’ first addition of the January transfer window after agreeing a two-and-a-half-year deal at the MKM Stadium, with a club option of a further 12 months.

“The towering 6’4” midfielder, who can also be deployed up front, made 33 appearances in the United States after arriving in Utah last February, helping RSL qualify for the MLS Cup play-offs. Before then, Leeds-born Crooks spent almost three years at Middlesbrough, becoming a fans’ favourite after scoring 23 goals and adding 15 assists in 115 outings.

“Hitting double figures in 2021/22, he provided 13 goal contributions as Boro reached the 2022/23 Championship play-offs before swapping Teesside for Stateside midway through last season. An experienced EFL campaigner, Crooks has accumulated over 350 career appearances since making his first-team debut for Halifax Town in 2012, representing 11 different clubs.

“Notable achievements include two PFA Team of the Year inclusions, first with League Two Accrington Stanley in 2015/16 and then at Rotherham United in 2019/20. He earned a League One runners-up medal with the Millers that season and contributed 21 goals in 97 games in South Yorkshire, with 56 of those appearances coming in the second tier.

“The former Manchester United youngster has also enjoyed spells with Huddersfield Town, Scottish giants Rangers, Scunthorpe United and Northampton Town, for whom he netted 10 goals in 57 matches.”