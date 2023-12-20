Rangers have progressed to the knockout stages of the Europa League after finishing top of Group C.

Rangers fans will have fond memories of Europa League football in recent years and after a near miss in the final of the 2022 competition they will have high hopes of making even more memories this time around.

The Gers enjoyed a tremendous group stage campaign and secured top spot in the group ahead of the likes of Sparta Prague, Real Betis and Aris Limassol. The Scottish League Cup winners can look forward to more nights under the floodlights at Ibrox in 2024 as they prepare to enter the last 16 of the competition.

Rangers’ home form will be crucial to their hopes of progressing deep into the competition, but how do they compare to their European rivals in terms of attendance in the competition so far? Here’s all you need to know...

1 . Olympique de Marseille - Orange Velodrome Average attendance - 64,279

2 . Roma - Olimpico di Roma Average attendance - 60,349

3 . Ajax - Johan Cruyff Arena Average attendance - 52,548

4 . Liverpool - Anfield Average attendance - 51,669