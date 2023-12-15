Here is when Philippe Clement's side will find out their opponents in the knockout stages of European football this season.

It was terrific week for Scottish football teams in Europe as both Celtic and Aberdeen ended their continental campaigns on a high with homes wins over Feyenoord and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

However, it was Rangers who were the big winners as Phillipe Clement' side beat Real Betis 3-2 in Seville to secure their place as group winners and their spot in the UEFA Europa League Last 16. Kemar Roofe's 78th minutes winner put the Gers into the knockout stages at the expense of their Spanish opponents and they will join the likes of British counterparts Liverpool and West Ham United.

For supporters of the Ibrox club, who now turn their attentions to this Sunday's Viaplay Cup final against Aberdeen at Hampden Park, they will want to know when this season's European adventure will continue and who they could be coming up against. Here is everything you need to know about when the draw will take place and who else will be in the pots:

When is the Europa League Last 16 draw and how does it work?

The Europa League knockout play-off draw will be held on Monday, December 18 at 12:00 GMT. IT will take place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

The Europa League group stage runners-up will be seeded and drawn against teams who finished third in the Champions League group stages and teams from the same country cannot be drawn together. Rangers, and the other seven Europa League group stage winners advance straight to the Last 16 phase.

The play-offs will be played on February 15 and 22, 2024 before the draw for the Last 16 is held on 23 February.

Who is in the Europa League Last 16 and the knockout play-off?

These are the eight clubs, including Rangers, who have already qualified for the Last 16 stage by winning their Europa League group:

Atalanta

Bayer Leverkusen

Brighton

Liverpool

Rangers

Villarreal

Slavia Prague

West Ham

These are the 16 teams who will feature in Monday's knockout play-off stage draw with the eight winners advancing to make up the last 16:

Seeded

Freiburg

Marseille

Qarabag

Rennes

Roma

Sparta Prague

Sporting Lisbon

Toulouse

Unseeded

Benfica

Braga

Feyenoord

Galatasaray

Lens

Milan

Shakhtar Donetsk

Young Boys

Is the Last 16 draw seeded?

Yes, Rangers and the other seven group stage winners will be seeded for the Last 16 draw and the knockout play-off round winners will be unseeded. That means Rangers will not come up against the likes of Liverpool, West Ham or Brighton. Teams from the same country once again cannot be drawn together but, with no other Scottish clubs in the competition, that rule will not directly impact the Ibrox club.

When are the Europa League Last 16 fixtures being played?

The first legs of the Europa League Last 16 will be played on March 7, 2024. The second legs will then be played on March 14, 2024.

These are the dates for the later sages of the competition after the Last 16:

Quarter-finals: 11 and 18 April 2024

Semi-finals: 2 and 9 May 2024

Final: 22 May 2024