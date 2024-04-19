Two Rangers stars could move on to the same club

Borna Barisic could be joined by a current Rangers teammate in Turkey next season, amid bold new claims over John Lundstram.

The left-back has reportedly agreed a move to Trabzonspor with his Ibrox contract ticking down at the end of the season. Lundstram is also in that boat, alongside Kemar Roofe and Ryan Jack, with the experienced pros facing uncertainty over what comes next.

According to Fotomac, Trabzonspor previously made a move to land Lundstram on a pre-contract but couldn’t agree anything with the midfielder. Now that Rangers have not reached an ‘agreement’ with the former Sheffield United star, the Turkish Super Lig outfit ‘will make a new offer’ for his services.

It was previously claimed the 30-year-old was nearing an agreement on fresh Rangers terms. Manager Philippe Clement said of Lundstram in January: “It’s a financial thing between John and the club. Both parties have shown an interest to do it (sign new deal) - that is clear. But we will see in the next couple of weeks and months.

“He’s in a situation where he can sign somewhere else. But it’s clear that he feels good at Rangers and with our way of working. Everyone tells me that he’s showing a better level than he had at the beginning of the season.