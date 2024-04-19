Nathan Patterson has emerged as a doubt for Euro 2024 after suffering a hamstring injury in his first Everton appearance since January

Nathan Patterson’s season at Everton appears to be in doubt - leaving the Rangers academy graduate in a race against time to make Euro 2024.

The right-back who joined from Ibrox in 2022 was making his first Premier League appearance since January as Chelsea thumped Sean Dyche’s men 6-0. It has been a tough calendar year for the right-back, who also struggled in Scotland’s March friendlies. After coming off the bench at half-time against Chelsea, he was subbed before the end clutching his hamstring.

With Aaron Hickey already in an injury race at right-back, The Daily Mail have revealed “the SFA are now bracing themselves for the worst” over Patterson, which throws into doubt more involvement at Everton this season. It’s also claimed “figures close to the player believe his hopes of going to the Euros are now wafer thin.”

Dyche said after Monday’s hammering: “It was a perfect storm tonight. Every mistake seemed to get punished, every goal seemed to go in. I think they had 14 efforts on goal, we know how many we have had, they scored six - and we got three injuries.

“That isn’t a good mix, it happens now and again in your career and lifetime in football. But that is as bad as a mix I have experienced, with the injuries.