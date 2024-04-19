Celtic take on Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Celtic are looking to add yet another Scottish Cup to their extensive trophy cabinet - however, before they can think about that, the Hoops will first need to overcome a game Aberdeen outfit at the Pittodrie Stadium in the semi-finals of the competition.

In this piece, we’ll be telling you everything that you will need to know ahead of the clash - including kick off times, the date it is scheduled for and how you can watch the encounter unfold on TV.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game is due to be played on Saturday, April 20, with a scheduled kick off time of 12:30pm GMT. The last time the two teams met, back in February, Celtic were frustrated by the Dons - they could only muster a 1-1 draw when all was said and done.

Bojan Miovski opened the scoring for Aberdeen, only for Celtic’s Nicolas Kuhn to level the scores in the 63rd minute. Neither team could break the deadlock after this and the points were shared.

Previously, Aberdeen have not beaten Celtic since 2018 in a 1-0 win at Celtic Park. In the years since, the Bhoys have beaten Aberdeen on no less than 20 occasions - meaning the deck is firmly stacked in their favour.

Where can I watch Aberdeen vs Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-final?

If you’d like to watch the game between the Celts and the Dons from the comfort of your own home, you can watch the game on BBC Scotland or on Premier Sports. Coverage of the game, on both channels, will commence at 12pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad