The former Everton and Burnley boss has been talked up by the Rangers icon.

A return to management for a former Everton boss has been discussed - after he was mentioned in relation to the Rangers job.

Ibrox sporting director Kevin Thelwell knows all about Sean Dyche after working with him at Premier League level, before the ex-Burnley boss was replaced by David Moyes. The Englishman has earned praise for a pragmatic style that has found success with Burnley and then stabilised Everton amid choppy financial waters.

Russell Martin is still under pressure as Rangers head coach despite a 2-0 Premier Sports Cup quarter-final win against Hibs at the weekend, where fans protested against him continuing in the role. That has already sparked murmurs of who club chiefs could turn to next and on his birthday, one man who has been mentioned as a possible Rangers candidate sent a happy birthday message to McCoist, Dyche.

Sean Dyche message to Ally McCoist

On talkSPORT, Dyche said: “Super Ally, Super Ally, Ole Ole Ole. Super Ally, just Dychey here to wish you a fantastic birthday. Sixty three years young mate, always love your company, love what you do in the media mate, top man, you enjoy yourself. Catch you soon for a beer. And just remember, no Peshwari naan.”

McCoist was then quizzed on the Englishman and spilled the beans via the broadcaster that Dyche could return to the frontline soon after his Rangers mentions. He said: “We had a bit of a night in Nottingham, there was curry involved and stuff like that. Big Dychey, brilliant, now there is a man who likes a glass of red wine as well. That was very good. Thank you.

“He’s not back in the game yet but it’s only a matter of time. He was being mentioned for the Rangers job too. He’ll be back in soon, big Dychey. It’s not good and its not nice but it goes with the territory if you are not winning, sadly. It’s a tough place to play if things aren’t going well.

Ally McCoist on Rangers and who do they play next?

“I think they played a lot better on Saturday and got a little bit of a break with a disallowed Hibs goal but to balance that out there were two or three decisions went against him the week before.”

After that key win over Hibs, Rangers now turn their attentions to Genk in the first game of their league phase campaign in the Europa League. It’s their second meeting with Belgian opposition on the continent this season after Club Brugge humbled them 9-1 on aggregate at the Champions League play-off round.

The run of games between now and the international break give Rangers a chance to build on a much needed win. They then head to newly-promoted Livingston where they will be favourites to win, then travelling to Sturm Graz in Europe before an early October clash against Falkirk before the international window opens.