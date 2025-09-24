The winger spent time at Sheffield Wednesday and now he’s with Rangers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Bannan has told Rangers of one ex-Ibrox star who wasn’t sure if one recruit from Sheffield Wednesday was making the right choice in moving to Glasgow- but he’s turned their best player so far this term.

The Light Blues made a raft of signings in the summer transfer window, mainly from English football and the EFL. One of them was Djeidi Gassama who joined from the crisis-hit Owls amid financial problems at Hillsborough, and goals in Champions League qualifying sparked high hopes for the winger. Bannan featured with Gassama at Sheffield Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having watched him first hand go from potentially leaving under Danny Rohl to becoming their main man, the veteran is delighted to have watched his progress. Former Ibrox attacker Windass also worked with Gassama at Sheffield Wednesday and wasn’t convinced the move was right for his Owls teammate, but Bannan believes he’s been Rangers best player this term.

Barry Bannan on Djeidi Gassama at Rangers

Speaking to Open Goal, the midfielder said: “He came in at first, the first training session. I remember we'd done an attack v defending thing. Brilliant. But positioning wise, running back... so Danny kind of brought him in, but the manager was intelligent in a way of, he knew it was going to be the following season that he would probably take off. So he never really played the first season, came on now and again. But 1v1, one of the best I've seen.

“Strong, can go either way, and then the second season I remember Danny pulled Gasa and says to him something along the lines of you need to have a big pre-season, otherwise I'm going to have to kind of move you on.

“Gassama phoned him up in pre-season, says, ‘I'm coming back. I'm ready to start now.’ Well, I think he battered the gym that pre-season, came back fit and he got Player of the Year for Sheffield Wednesday that year. He was brilliant, so when he signed for Rangers, I remember Josh wasn't really sure about it but he's brilliant. I think he's been Rangers' best player this season. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why Rangers signed Djeidi Gassama

Martin said when signing the winger in the summer: “We are very excited to bring Djeidi to the club. He is certainly an exciting player who will get supporters on the edge of their seats, and I believe he will add an extra dimension to our attack with his qualities. He is hungry to improve as a player and, most importantly, is desperate to pull on the Rangers jersey and help deliver success to the club.

Sporting Director Kevin Thelwell, added: “We are delighted to secure Djeidi’s signature. His attributes are well-suited to the challenges that we’ll face both domestically and on the European stage, and he arrives with considerable experience under his belt at only 21. He is on an upward trajectory in his young career, and we look forward to seeing him in action.”

Gassama said: “I am very happy to be here and to join the club. I am very excited to start with my new club, it is a club with a lot of history, and I am very happy. This is a big club, and I need that for my next level and I think it can help me progress.”