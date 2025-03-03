The shock Rangers boss suggestions also has Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and more on his CV alongside Everton and Newcastle United.

A former manager of Everton and Newcastle United being touted to become Rangers boss has floored one pundit.

The Ibrox side currently have Barry Ferguson in interim charge of the club until the end of the season. Philippe Clement was recently sacked after a tumultuous domestic campaign that has them looking likely to end the season without a trophy.

They are still in the Europa League and face Fenerbahce at the last 16 stage this week. Talk of a new permanent Rangers manager has hit the airwaves and a man recently of Everton and Newcastle United has hit the debate circle.

Ex Everton and Newcastle boss shout

Rafa Benitez is an experienced boss who has managed at the highest level with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid. He enjoyed success at Newcastle United between 2016-2019 before his last job in the UK with Everton ended in 2022, his last gig overall being in his native Spain at Celta Vigo

On talkSPORT, Jeff Stelling and Ally McCoist were on breakfast show duty. When Jeff Stelling read out a tip for Benitez to Ibrox, the Ibrox icon and pundit alongside him was totally floored. He responded: “I’m a bit speechless. You’ve beat me with that.”

Stelling continued: “He’s got loads of experience, he’s got European experience, top level experience, and he is available.” McCoist would have him on one condition, adding on the ex-Everton and Newcastle man: “Absolutely. I wouldn’t have a problem with it. The only thing he would need, the same as (Ruben) Amorim at Man Utd, is a better squad of players to deal with at this moment of time.”

What Benitez things of return to work

The Spaniard himself recently responded to talk of him returning to the dugout after a move to Brazil failed to transpire. His goal is to one day be back in the Premier League in England. Benitez told the Mirror: "Yes, it was very close. I had a very good conversation with the owner and also the director of football. They impressed me because they were very ambitious. But it was too far away.

"Then you have to analyse all the details, and my family is here. I was very happy with the approach because I liked the way that they approached. Very professional. And the ideas were very good.

"I have had a lot of offers during the year. But I was always waiting for the Premier League because it's the league that I like. You have to choose the right opportunity and hopefully it will come soon."

Currently, there are plenty of names being touted with taking the gig on a more permanent basis come the summer, with a former player of Benitez in Gerrard one name likely to be mentioned by fans after winning the title last time out with Rangers. 49ers Enterprises are also advancing in discussions to take charge at Rangers ahead of next season with a deal possibly being brokered ahead of the 25/26 term.