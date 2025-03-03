The former Celtic manager and captain believes Rangers troubles are far more deep-rooted than another squad rebuild

Neil Lennon believes another squad rebuild at Ibrox will NOT be enough to bring success back to Rangers as he outlined the massive gap to Celtic.

The Light Blues are currently in a major state of flux both on and off the pitch at present, with Saturday’s 2-1 Premiership home defeat against Motherwell already leaving supporters split over interim boss Barry Ferguson, who returned to Govan to fill the hot seat vacated by Philippe Clement last week.

Despite a two-legged Europa league last-16 tie with Fenerbahce on the horizon, the end of the season can’t come quick enough for the underperforming Gers and with speculation surrounding a US-led takeover and search for a new long-term boss bubbling away in the background.

But Lennon reckons the current predicament Rangers find themselves in is much more deep-rooted than just making wholesale changes on the squad front this summer.

Asked how big the gap currently is between the two clubs, the Hoops icon admitted: “It’s a chasm. I couldn’t believe the result from Ibrox on Saturday because I thought with Barry going in there... when he made the change against Kilmarnock it was a positive one, it was brave.

“They got the result and the performance and you’re thinking ‘maybe there’s a bit of momentum there’, but it goes the other way. So there’s a huge fragility there in the squad and whoever takes over, whether it be Barry or somebody else... everyone talks about a rebuild. For me it’s a change of culture and psychology more than anything else.

“I think they’ve got some good players there but, obviously psychology of the team isn’t right. They do well when they’re not expected to do well and then when they are expected to win games they can’t do it. So that needs to change.

“I think they have to get things right domestically, first and foremost, before they think about anything else. They need to be far more consistent in the league, far more consistent in the cup competitions. If they go out to Fenerbahce in the Europa league, the season is done and we’re only in March.”

