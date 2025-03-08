Rangers have been told to go after an elite boss | Getty Images

The former Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Real Madrid boss has been backed for Rangers and to challenge Celtic.

One pundit has suggested a former Liverpool and Chelsea boss who could be the man to take down Brendan Rodgers and Celtic at Rangers.

The Light Blues are on the hunt for a new permanent boss but interim gaffer Barry Ferguson has strengthened his case for the role with an outstanding 3-1 win away at Fenerbahce. That won’t stop names being punted out on the rumour mill with Steven Gerrard a talked about name within the fanbase, the Liverpool icon now free of duties after leaving Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

He was the last person to win the title at Rangers. One man who has been recently mentioned is Rafa Benitez, who was most recently at Everton and Newcastle United but also has extensive experience at Liverpool, Chelsea, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and others. Celta Vigo was his last role in the game.

Former Real Madrid and Liverpool boss handed endorsement

Pundits have been debating the merits of the former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss taking the reigns in Govan and former player Gordon Dalziel is ready to go all in with Benitez, as he has the mettle to take on Rodgers and tackle Celtic dominance in Scotland. That said, he can also see Rangers taking on rookie boss amid the 49ers takeover which could happen before the start of next season.

Dalziel told Open Goal: “I would take [Benitez] all day long. Based on everything [he has done in his career], plus the fact I look at the other side of the city and I look at what they’ve got in Brendan Rodgers. I think Rangers need a big character who really believes in himself to go head to head [with Celtic].

“Russell Martin, OK he went into the Premier League and died [with Southampton] but that happens. Lampard, he’s a big name like Steven Gerrard. Rangers might go for a Ted Lasso, if you now what I mean? Bring somebody in who we’ve never heard of.”

Keeping an eye on Rangers

Speaking in 2021, Benitez confirmed that he was keeping an eye on Gerrard’s progress at Ibrox and his title win, taking some of the credit for tips he’d taught the midfielder he worked with at Anfield. As quoted by the Daily Record, Benitez said: “Firstly, congratulations Steve! He has done really well this season. I have had many players who at the time were complaining but after they became coaches, they say: ‘Oh Rafa was teaching me that, Rafa was telling me that.’

"They don't realise when they are young why you are pushing. Then after they realise. You will always remember the teachers who were pushing you, not the teachers who were very nice. The nice teachers are fine but if you want to win, you need teachers who will give you something and that means that sometimes it has to be difficult.”