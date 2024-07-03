Luca Gotti, US Lecce head coach | Getty Images

A strange report has suggested Todd Cantwell has been offered to US Lecce head coach Luca Gotti

A former Premier League defender turned agent has made a huge transfer blunder after offering two players, including Rangers star Todd Cantwell to a Serie A club - before realising he sent the message to the wrong person on social media.

Football Italia claim ex-Liverpool and Newcastle United full-back José Enrique accidentally passed on key information to the wrong Instagram account after attempting to pitch Gers’ attacking midfielder Cantwell and ex-Sassuolo loanee Marcus Pedersen to US Lecce head coach Luca Gotti.

However, Gotti didn’t receive the message from the Spaniard and it has now emerged he sent both player’s Transfermarkt pages to a fan page dedicated to the Italian tactician, called ‘Luca Gotti reacts’, suggesting that both players could be of interest to him after helping the club secure top-flight survival last term.

Cantwell came under scrutiny from Light Blues supporters for his performances last season and was last seen leaving the pitch at Hampden Park following the club’s Scottish Cup final defeat to Celtic in May. The 26-year-old is under contract in Govan for another two years but there has been plenty of speculation over his future.

Pedersen, meanwhile, has returned to Dutch giants Feyenoord this summer after spending a season at Sassuolo. Gotti made headlines in Italy when Lecce director Pantaleo Corvino revealed he hired the 56-year-old after saving his life by helping him escape a burning hotel. He recently extended his contract at the Stadio Via Del Mare until June 2026.

It comes after Cantwell vowed “the best is coming” from him in a Rangers shirt after sharing a highlights reel from the past 12 months at Ibrox on Instagram. He was quick to post publicly on social media when things were going well for the club, but fell silent when the Gers conceded the Scottish Premiership title race to their arch rivals.

