This former Ibrox figure is in line to join Premier League champions Liverpool ahead of the new season.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Rangers and Arsenal star plus ex Ibrox manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is in line for his next coaching position after being sacked from his most recent job in Turkey.

The 50-year-old was appointed the head coach of Besiktas in June 2024 but was dismissed after just five months. The Super Lig outfit parted ways with Van Bronckhorst following a defeat to Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv in the Europa League last November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van Bronckhorst has been out of a coaching position since his departure from Besiktas but he is now in line to take on a new challenge in England. According to BBC Sport, Liverpool are set to bring in Van Bronckhorst as part of new manager Arne Slot’s backroom staff. Talks are ‘at an advanced stage’ between the two parties and the 50-year-old is expected to make the move to Merseyside in time for the 2025/26 season, when Liverpool will defend their Premier League title.

Ex-Rangers star set to join Premier League champions

The Reds stormed to England’s top flight trophy last season, finishing 10 points above closest rivals Arsenal. Liverpool ended Manchester City’s four-year reign, clinching the title at the first time of asking under new management.

Slot joined the club following the departure of iconic manager Jurgen Klopp, who called time on his tenure at Anfield after nine years in charge. All eyes are now on how far Slot can take this team, especially after a stunning maiden season. The Dutch boss is already overseeing a raft of changes at the club, which is due to include to arrival of club record signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen.

Van Bronckhorst will succeed John Heitinga, who will leave his role as assistant coach at Liverpool to become the new manager of Ajax next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giovanni van Bronckhorst set for Premier League role

Van Bronckhorst started his playing career in his native Netherlands, moving through the youth ranks at Feyenoord before signing for Rangers in 1998. The former midfielder spent three years in Scotland and won five trophies, including two league titles.

He was signed by Arsene Wenger at Arsenal in 2001. Van Bronckhorst made the move to North London for £8 million, where he partnered Patrick Vieira in midfield. He went on to win the Premier League and FA Cup with the Gunners before joining Barcelona permanently after a successful loan deal.

Van Bronckhorst enjoyed some of his best football in Spain and won five trophies with Barca, including the 2005/06 Champions League. His final years of his playing career were spent back at Feyenoord in a full circle move. After retiring from playing, Van Bronckhorst took on a coaching role at Feyenoord before becoming the first team manager. He has since taken charge of Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F, Rangers and most recently Besiktas.

The 50-year-old succeeded Steven Gerrard at Ibrox following his move to Aston Villa. The Dutch coach guided Rangers to the Europa League final in 2022 but they agonisingly missed out on the trophy as Eintracht Frankfurt defeated them on penalties.