How Philippe Clement's Rangers signings rank compared against the two former Ibrox managers before him

Philippe Clement often bemoaned the major gulf in finances when Rangers prepared for games against opponents considered to have a significantly larger budget than the Ibrox club.

The perceived lack of funds available to the Belgian was something he used in the build up to showpiece games on more than one occasion, which proved a huge source of frustration for supporters.

Two perfect examples of this came in the lead up to the Europa League clash with Tottenham Hotspur and the Old Firm League Cup final against Celtic at Hampden in which Clement stated that both clubs were financially out of their league. However, there was no mention of transfer budgets when his side crashed to defeats against Queen’s Park and St Mirren in recent weeks.

Clement would also reference his much-talked-about summer rebuild as an excuse after a poor result. The former AC Monaco and Club Brugge boss splashed out more than £16 million on 14 signings across his 16-month spell in the hot seat, significantly more than Giovanni van Bronckhorst who was sacked only months after lifting the Scottish Cup and coming within a penalty shoot-out of winning the Europa League.

The Belgian spent £1.68m less than his predecessor, Michael Beale, who was heavily criticised for blowing millions of pounds on signing a number of flops.

Here, GlasgowWorld examines how Clement's transfer spend compares to the two managers before him:

Philippe Clement

2023/24

Fabio Silva - Wolves (loan)

Mohamed Diomande - FC Nordsjælland (loan)

Oscar Cortes - RC Lens (loan)

2024/25

Mohamed Diomande - FC Nordsjælland (£4.3m)

Jefte - Fluminense (£680k)

Oscar Cortes - RC Lens (loan plus £4m obligation to buy)

Clinton Nsiala - AC Milan (free)

Connor Barron - Aberdeen (£640k plus £250k potential add-ons)

Liam Kelly - Motherwell (free)

Hamza Igamane - FAR Rabat (£1.7m)

Vaclav Cerny - VfL Wolfsburg (loan)

Robin Propper - FC Twente (£1.5m)

Neraysho Kasanwirjo - Feyenoord (loan)

Nedim Bajrami - Sassuolo (£3.5m)

Rafael Fernandes - LOSC Lillie (loan)

Lyall Cameron - Dundee (pre-contract)

TOTAL = £16.32m (£16.57m with add ons)*

Michael Beale

2022/23

Todd Cantwell - Norwich City (£1.5m)

Nicolas Raskin - Standard Liege (£1.75m)

2023/24

Kieran Dowell - Norwich City (free)

Dujon Sterling - Chelsea (free)

Jack Butland - Crystal Palace (free)

Sam Lammers - Atalanta (£3.5m)

Abdallah Sima - Brighton (loan)

Cyriel Dessers - Cremonese (£4.5m)

Leon Balogun - QPR (free)

Danilo - Feyenoord (£5.6m)

Jose Cifuentes - LAFC (£1.2m)

TOTAL = £18.05m*

Giovanni van Bronckhorst

2021/22

James Sands - New York City FC (loan)

Amad Diallo - Manchester United (loan)

Mateusz Zukowski - Lechia Gdansk (£400k)

Aaron Ramsey - Juventus (loan)

2022/23

John Souttar - Hearts (free)

Antonio Colak - PAOK (£1.8m)

Tom Lawrence - Derby County (free)

Rabbi Matondo - Schalke (£2.5m)

Malik Tillman - Bayern Munich (loan)

Ben Davies - Liverpool (£3m)

Ridvan Yilmaz - Besiktas (£4m)

TOTAL = £11.7m*

*Reported figures exclude loan fees